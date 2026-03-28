Trending Stocks March 26Th - Meta Platforms (META): Leads ON Negative Sentiment

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI stocks, issues market commentary on trending stock on social media for today, March 26th.

Looking at top trending stocks and those most talked about on social media for retail investors, Google Gemini reports:

Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META ): Highly discussed following a landmark social media addiction trial verdict against it and Alphabet, with news of job cuts also sparking conversation.

The stock is trading down today, currently at $556.41 (-38.48), losing -6.47% on volume of over 15 million shares as of this report.

Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA): Continues to be the most discussed AI "barometer" on platforms like StockTwits and Reddit.

Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq:AMD ): Trending heavily due to new AI chip race developments and expected CPU price increases. The stock is trading down as of this report, currently at $208.01 (-12.26, -5.57%) on a volume of over 25 million shares.

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA): Frequently cited as a top trending stock on Reddit and X (Twitter).

Arm Holdings (ARM): Trending higher after jumping over 16% on the launch of a new AI data center chip.

JetBlue Airways (Nasdaq: JBLU ): Trending sharply upward after reports of a potential strategic sale.



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