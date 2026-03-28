Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report Supplement

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and energy stocks issues market commentary from deVere.

Data source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Form EIA-912, Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

Net withdrawals from storage totaled 54 Bcf for the week ending March 20, compared with the five-year (2021–2025) average net withdrawals of 21 Bcf and last year's net injections of 33 Bcf during the same week. Working natural gas stocks totaled 1,829 Bcf as of Friday, March 20, according to EIA estimates. Stocks were 14 Bcf (1%) more than the five-year average and 90 Bcf (5%) more than last year at this time. The average rate of withdrawals from storage is 8% higher than the five-year average so far in the withdrawal season (November through March). If the rate of withdrawals from storage matched the five-year average of 0.3 Bcf/d for the remainder of the withdrawal season, the total inventory would be 1,832 Bcf on March 31, which is 14 Bcf higher than the five-year average of 1,818 Bcf for that time of year.

Data source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Form EIA-912, Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

Note: Totals may not equal the sum of components because of independent rounding.

Most storage regions reported net withdrawals for the week ending March 20, with the East region withdrawing the most from storage, down 31 Bcf to 271 Bcf. The Mountain and Pacific regions' stocks sit at surpluses of 67.2% and 53.9%, respectively, versus five-year norms. East, Midwest, and South Central regional inventories, meanwhile, remain at deficits.

Natural gas prices

Data source: Natural Gas Intelligence

The Henry Hub spot price fell 22 cents this week to close at $2.92/MMBtu yesterday, after averaging $3.01/MMBtu over this report week. Henry Hub spot prices have remained near $3.00/MMBtu since mid-February due to declining residential and commercial demand. in the West were offset by near-normal temperatures in the Midwest and eastern United States, continuing to support prices that have been largely flat over the past month. Total U.S. consumption of natural gas in the residential and commercial sectors fell 11.4 Bcf/d compared with last week, according to LSEG Data.

Data source: Natural Gas Intelligence

Natural gas spot prices fell at most regional hubs this report week, ranging from a decrease of 92 cents at Algonquin Citygate to an increase of 57 cents at the Waha Hub. Prices rose at the Waha Hub this week yet remained negative. Robust Permian production and pipeline capacity take-away constraints have supported negative prices at the hub for 82% of trading days so far in 2026. Texas reported 109 more cooling degree days (CDDs) this week compared with last. In the power sector, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) supplied 20% more natural gas-fired generation compared with last week. Overall, total natural gas use in Texas was down 0.9 Bcf/d, according to LSEG Data, as the residential and commercial sectors used less for heating.

Data source: CME Group as compiled by Bloomberg, L.P.

The price of the April 2026 NYMEX contract decreased 11 cents, from $3.065/MMBtu last Wednesday to $2.952/MMBtu yesterday. The price of the 12-month strip averaging April 2026 through March 2027 futures contracts fell 11 cents to $3.669/MMBtu. The 12-month strip reported weekly losses for contracts across 2026, averaging 10–12 cent declines, with lower losses in early 2027.

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Data source: Vortexa Analytics tanker tracker

For the week ending March 25: The LNG-carrying capacity of vessels departing U.S. ports was 134 Bcf, up less than 1 Bcf from the previous week. Thirty-five LNG vessels left U.S. ports, the same number as the previous week. Nine vessels departed from Sabine Pass, seven from Plaquemines, five each from Corpus Christi and Freeport, four from Cameron, three from Calcasieu Pass, and two from Cove Point.

Data source: Bloomberg Finance, L.P.

For the week ending March 25: The price at the Title Transfer Facility in Europe averaged $19.35/MMBtu, $1.96 higher than the previous week. The Japan-Korea Marker price averaged $21.11/MMBtu, $2.88 higher than the previous week.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and content services at Investorideas

/Investors/Services

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube



Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411