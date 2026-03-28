166 Farms Join Local Yards As Sales Top 6,500 Tonnes This Season

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The seasonal yards for selling local agricultural produce have resumed operations across Qatar, with Al Mazroua yard at Umm Salal Central Market open daily. In contrast, the yards in Al Wakra, Al Khor, Al Thakhira, Al Sheehaniya, and Al Shamal operate from Thursday to Saturday. All locations follow standard hours from 7am to 3pm.

Adel al-Kaldi, assistant director of the Agricultural Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality, said 166 local farms are participating this season across the five yards. Since the season began in November, total sales have reached 6,586 tonnes. He encouraged residents to continue visiting the yards to enjoy fresh, high-quality local produce, noting that public support remains vital to the initiative's success.

This season also marks a shift from direct subsidies for production inputs to a voucher-based system, giving farmers greater flexibility in sourcing supplies. The programme includes 15 approved companies and covers essential inputs such as seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides.

The market yards serve as a direct link between Qatari farmers and consumers, eliminating intermediaries and offering competitively priced produce under regulations set by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Strict quality and safety standards are maintained for all fruits and vegetables. Beyond their commercial role, the yards function as a government support mechanism to boost local agricultural production while providing accessible outlets for both farmers and consumers.

A wide range of seasonal products is available, including vegetables, natural honey, and dates. The yards also feature integrated facilities, including parking areas, shaded spaces, and restrooms, to enhance the overall shopping experience.

Since its launch in the 2012–2013 season with a single yard at Al Mazroua-then involving 24 farms and recording sales of 884 tonnes-the initiative has expanded significantly. Al Sheehaniya yard, introduced in the 2019–2020 season, grew from 12 participating farms and 421 tonnes sold to 26 farms and 661 tonnes by 2023–2024.

Al Khor and Al Thakhira, opened in 2013–2014, increased from 22 farms and 851 tonnes to 76 farms and 1,207 tonnes over the same period. Meanwhile, Al Wakra yard, launched in 2014–2015, expanded from 20 farms and 758 tonnes to 37 farms and 1,196 tonnes by 2023–2024.

In the 2024–2025 season, participation reached 166 farms, with total sales of 10,679 tonnes-accounting for 12% of Qatar's locally marketed agricultural production. These figures underscore the initiative's growing role in supporting farmers, strengthening national food security, and providing consumers with fresh produce at competitive prices, driven by affordability, quality, and reduced time between harvest and sale.