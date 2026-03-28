403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
'Al Sarayat' Disturbances Are A Normal Seasonal Phenomenon, No Cause For Alarm - Director Of Meteorology Department To QNA
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Director of the Meteorology Department Abdulla Mohammed Al Mannai confirmed that the weather disturbances that the State of Qatar is witnessing during this period are a normal seasonal phenomenon known locally as 'Al Sarayat,' which is one of the characteristics of the end of winter, stressing that there is no cause for alarm or concern a special statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Mannai explained that Al Sarayat season usually begins in the final third of March and sometimes extends until the middle of May. It is characterized by the rapid formation of cumulonimbus clouds over short periods of time, followed by thunderstorms that may sometimes be heavy, accompanied by strong downdrafts that stir up dust in limited areas pointed out that the name 'Al Sarayat' is due to the fact that these weather conditions often occur during intermittent periods of the evening and late night hours. He noted that this phenomenon is well-known and frequent in Qatar's climate during this time of year the weather forecast, the Director of the Meteorology Department added that the country is expected to be affected today, Thursday, until Friday by thunderstorms ranging from moderate to heavy, covering most areas, accompanied by strong downdrafts that may sometimes cause a decrease in horizontal visibility in some areas, with the possibility of hail. He urged everyone to be cautious and follow safety guidelines during normal storms and to seek refuge in safe places for everyone's safety the reports circulating about expectations of strong storms in the coming period, Al Mannai pointed out that these reports are not issued by accredited global forecasting centers, but rather by private entities outside the region, calling on citizens and residents not to circulate them or rely on them stressed the need to rely on official data issued by the Meteorology Department of the Civil Aviation Authority, as it is the competent national authority, assuring that the weather situation is under control and does not warrant concern Mannai explained that the Meteorology Department adopts an integrated action plan in dealing with weather conditions, starting with issuing proactive reports before the event, clarifying its severity and areas of impact, in addition to coordinating with the media and relevant authorities to ensure the delivery of accurate information in a timely manner, as well as producing awareness materials and publishing them through social media platforms guidelines, Al Mannai pointed out that the department issues weather warnings when necessary, recommends postponing unnecessary trips during weather conditions, and calls on campers in wilderness areas to secure their camps well, especially in light of wind activity his statement to QNA, Al Mannai called for verifying information from official sources and urged people not to pay attention to the rumors circulating, noting the recurrence of such phenomena during this period, and wishing everyone safety.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment