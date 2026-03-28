Gold Price In Qatari Market Rises By 4.04% This Week
The data showed that the price of gold climbed from $4,338.57 per ounce recorded last Tuesday.
Meanwhile, other precious metals also saw weekly increases, with silver going up by 7.42%, to $71.71960 per ounce, compared to $66.76 recorded early in the week, while platinum rose by 4.06%, reaching $1,930.80 per ounce, up from $1,855.41090 last Tuesday.
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