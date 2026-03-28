Trump Says Taking Control Of Iran's Oil An 'Option'

MENAFN - Jordan Times) WASHINGTON, TEHRAN - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that taking control of Iran's oil was an "option," comparing it to the deal Washington made with Venezuela after toppling Nicolas Maduro.

"It's an option," Trump told reporters at a cabinet meeting when asked if he was looking to take control of Iran's oil, saying that the United States had done "very well" with Venezuela's reserves.

Trump also said that the Iran war was "extremely" ahead of schedule, as he pushed Tehran to make a deal at his first cabinet meeting since the conflict began nearly a month ago.

As Tehran publicly rebuffed negotiations, Trump again cited the original timeframe of four to six weeks that he gave early on in the joint US-Israeli military offensive.

"They're lousy fighters, but they're great negotiators, and they are begging to work out a deal," Trump said at the White House alongside top officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

"We estimated it would take approximately four to six weeks to achieve our mission. Twenty-six days in we're extremely, really, a lot ahead of schedule," added Trump.

"The Iranian regime is now admitting to itself that they have been decisively defeated."

Trump has been saying for days that Iran wants to make a deal, amid growing signs he is seeking a quick end to the conflict. Iran, however, says there are no direct negotiations.

The US leader also launched a fresh attack on NATO allies after they rejected his appeals to send naval assets to secure the Strait of Hormuz, the oil chokepoint Iran has effectively closed in response to the US-Israeli attacks.

"I'll say it publicly. We're very disappointed with NATO, because NATO has done absolutely nothing," Trump said.

He particularly lambasted Britain, saying it had offered to send aircraft carriers too late and describing the UK ships as "toys" compared to their US equivalents.

'Inflection point'

During the meeting, roving US envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed for the first time from the US side that Washington had sent a 15-point "action list" to Iran via mediator Pakistan.

Businessman Witkoff, who led failed negotiations with Iran in the weeks before the US-Israeli strikes began, said there were indications Tehran was ready to make a deal.

"We will see where things lead, and if we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point with no good alternatives for them, other than more death and destruction," Witkoff said.

"We have strong signs that this is a possibility."

In his usual style for his lengthy cabinet meetings, Trump let officials around the table have their say.

Vice President JD Vance, previously a staunch anti-interventionist who was widely reported to be against the Iran operation, said Trump was ensuring that Iran "didn't get a nuclear weapon."

Noting that Easter is approaching, Catholic convert Vance said US forces were "fighting at a time... that celebrates the return of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem."

Top US diplomat Rubio appeared to quote rappers Public Enemy as he praised Pentagon chief Hegseth, saying that "every day, the Department of War lets the drummer get wicked over every portion of Iran."

Hegseth launched an attack on the media for failing to support Trump's war, before hailing for "doing the work of the free world."

"We pray for a deal, and we welcome a deal," Hegseth said. "But in the meantime... the Department of War will continue negotiating with bombs."

Iran has responded through unnamed intermediaries to a 15-point US plan to end the war, news agency Tasnim reported on Thursday, and is now waiting for Washington's reply.

The exact contents of the US plan, conveyed to Iran via Pakistan according to Pakistani officials, are not officially known.

"Iran's response to the 15 points proposed by the US was officially sent last night through intermediaries, and Iran is awaiting the other side's response," Tasnim reported, citing an informed source.