Vehicle Prices In Local Market Remain 'Stable' - JADA

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan Automotive Dealers Association (JADA) confirmed the current vehicle prices offered by automotive dealerships remain "unchanged and stable" at their previous levels, without any spikes.

In a statement issued Thursday, the association said the current stockpile of newly imported vehicles, which has already cleared customs, is "sufficient to cover all categories and models and meet local demand for a period until the end of the second quarter of this year."

Ruling out the need to import vehicles, given the current inventories, the JADA noted any increases in supply costs will not affect vehicles that are currently available in the Kingdom's warehouses and showrooms.

The JADA added that these hikes in shipping and insurance costs will only apply to new imports that have not yet reached the Jordanian market, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.