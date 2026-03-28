500 Global Taps Former IFC CIO As Firm Expands Global Investment Platform

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- 500 Global today announced the appointment of Atul Mehta to its Board of Directors, marking an important step in the firm's continued evolution as a global venture platform and institutional asset manager.

Mehta brings more than three decades of global investment and institutional leadership experience at a time when 500 Global has observed governments, multilateral institutions, and long-term capital providers rethinking how technology-led growth is financed and scaled.

He has held senior roles across private capital and development finance, including at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), where he managed multi-billion-dollar portfolios spanning technology, venture funds, infrastructure, agribusiness, healthcare, education, and financial services across emerging markets. Over his career, he has helped design and govern investment platforms-including blended finance structures and cross-border funds-that translate national development priorities into market-oriented investment strategies.

Over the past decade, 500 Global has invested in markets where technology-led growth can depend not only on entrepreneurship, but also on enabling ecosystems, including co-investment frameworks, regulatory alignment, and public–private collaboration. Today, with its portfolio representing more than 35+ unicorns and 165+ centaurs across 25+ countries1, the firm is expanding its platform to mobilize institutional capital into innovation-driven sectors across emerging markets.

“Technology is reshaping national competitiveness, but we believe innovation begins with founders,” said Christine Tsai, CEO & Founding Partner, 500 Global.“As we continue backing entrepreneurs building transformative companies in AI, fintech, digital infrastructure, and other critical sectors, we are expanding how we partner with capital and institutions to meet the evolving needs of founders and the markets they are building. Atul's perspective will be instrumental as we expand the firm.”

As governments integrate AI, digital infrastructure, and entrepreneurship into national growth strategies, 500 Global observes demand for professionally managed investment platforms aligned with sovereign priorities increasing.

“500 Global has built a unique and impressive record of supporting entrepreneurs and collaborating with governments globally and at scale,” said Mehta.“The firm has financed more than 3,000 companies and supported the development of innovation ecosystems, balancing commercial investment rigor with their partners' development goals. As technology and entrepreneurship continue to drive growth worldwide, I believe demand for 500 Global's presence and expertise will only accelerate. I have known Christine and her team for more than a decade and have consistently been impressed by their ambition and execution. I am delighted to join them in this next stage of their evolution.”

About 500 Global

500 Global is a global asset manager with $2.2 billion in assets under management, investing across venture and growth strategies in technology-driven companies worldwide. Since 2010, the firm has backed more than 5,000 founders across 3,000+ companies in 80+ countries - including 35+ unicorns and 160+ companies valued above $100 million. Beyond capital, 500 Global partners with governments, sovereign funds, and institutions to design and manage platforms aligned with long-term economic development priorities. Its portfolio spans AI, fintech, digital infrastructure, climate innovation, and the sectors defining the next era of global competitiveness. Learn more: 500 Global.

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1Based on internal estimates as of December 31, 2025, which has not been independently verified.

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