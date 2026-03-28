EDB Redeems Five-Year Eurobonds In Full, Meeting All Obligations To Investors

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), a leading multilateral development bank fostering economic growth in the Eurasian region, has redeemed its five-year Eurobond issue (ISIN XS2315951041).

The total amount paid to investors at redemption was 286 million euro, comprising the final coupon payment and repayment of the outstanding principal.

The Eurobonds were originally issued under the Bank's EMTN Programme with a nominal issue size of 300 million euro. The bonds were listed on Euronext Dublin. A portion of the Eurobond issuance had been repurchased by the Bank prior to maturity.

About the EDB:

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is a multilateral development bank investing in Eurasia. For 20 years, the Bank has worked to strengthen and expand economic ties and foster comprehensive development in its member countries. By the end of December 2025, the EDB's cumulative portfolio comprised 326 projects with a total investment of US $19.6 billion. Its portfolio consists principally of projects with an integrative impact across transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, manufacturing and mechanical engineering. The Bank adheres to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles in its operations.

The EDB is implementing three mega-projects as part of its 2022–2026 Strategy: the Eurasian Transport Network, the Eurasian Agricultural Goods Distribution System and the Central Asian Water and Energy Complex.

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