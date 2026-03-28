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Gold Analysis 27/03: Pressure Near $4,600 (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The gold market continues to see a lot of headwinds from the bond markets, as rates in the USA, Germany, and the UK all contribute to some of the weakness in this commodity.
This all leads at least in my estimation to gold struggling for a while. Once rates come down, that is ironically, probably after the war stops, then gold has a chance, but until then I think you continue to fade rallies.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our Gold daily analysis and predictions? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
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