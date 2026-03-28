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GBP/USD Analysis 27/03: Pound Trades Near Fair Value (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- British pound continues to see a lot of noisy sideways trading. British pound dropped initially during the trading session on Thursday but has turned around to show signs of life again as the market continues to bang around in a fairly well-defined range.
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