Total Cal Multichannel Takes Home The TWICE Picks Award 2026
Image caption: Total Sonics proudly displays the Total Cal Multichannel auto-calibration system, a recipient of the prestigious 2026 TWICE Picks Award.
Total Cal changes the game by intelligently balancing frequency response and time of arrival across all channels in seconds using just a smartphone, tablet, or remote control mic while strictly preserving the developer's intended sound.
This award validates what we set out to do: close the gap between how audio products are designed to sound in the lab and how they perform in real living rooms.
Total Cal delivers dramatic real-world improvements in clarity, balance, and impact – without intimidating setup or expensive hardware.
This award is a testament to our engineering team's dedication to solving the hardest problem in consumer audio: the room itself.
Huge thanks to the TWICE editors for recognizing us.
To our partners and OEMs looking to elevate their audio performance: Let's define the future of sound together.
Discover the technology here:
#TotalSonics #TWICEPicks #CES2026 #AudioEngineering #RoomCalibration #SoundTechnology #AwardWinner
MULTIMEDIA
IMAGE link for media:
Image caption: Total Sonics proudly displays the Total Cal Multichannel auto-calibration system, a recipient of the prestigious 2026 TWICE Picks Award.
LOGO (white):
MEDIA ONLY CONTACT
Richard Frank of Frank Marketing
for Total Sonics
C – 949-637-0700
e –...
News Source: Total SonicsFollow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment