Total Cal Multichannel Takes Home The TWICE Picks Award 2026

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) MILFORD, Mass., March 26, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - We're proud that Total Cal® Multichannel was recognized by TWICE as one of the standout innovations at CES 2026, Total Sonics announced today. Total Cal Multichannel brings professional-grade multichannel room calibration to everyday audio products – making immersive, accurate sound faster, simpler, and more affordable than ever.







Image caption: Total Sonics proudly displays the Total Cal Multichannel auto-calibration system, a recipient of the prestigious 2026 TWICE Picks Award.

Total Cal changes the game by intelligently balancing frequency response and time of arrival across all channels in seconds using just a smartphone, tablet, or remote control mic while strictly preserving the developer's intended sound.

This award validates what we set out to do: close the gap between how audio products are designed to sound in the lab and how they perform in real living rooms.

Total Cal delivers dramatic real-world improvements in clarity, balance, and impact – without intimidating setup or expensive hardware.

This award is a testament to our engineering team's dedication to solving the hardest problem in consumer audio: the room itself.

Huge thanks to the TWICE editors for recognizing us.

To our partners and OEMs looking to elevate their audio performance: Let's define the future of sound together.

Discover the technology here:

#TotalSonics #TWICEPicks #CES2026 #AudioEngineering #RoomCalibration #SoundTechnology #AwardWinner

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Image caption: Total Sonics proudly displays the Total Cal Multichannel auto-calibration system, a recipient of the prestigious 2026 TWICE Picks Award.

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