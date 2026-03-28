New Industry Research Reveals Direct Mail's Influence As Digital Performance Volatility Continues
Image caption: Franklin Madison Direct.
The findings highlight a channel evolving beyond performance validation, with marketers focusing less on volume and more on targeted execution, personalization, and coordinated digital experiences. Key findings from the 2026 report include:
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Direct mail performance remains strong: 98% of marketers say their direct mail performance improved or held steady over the past 12 months, with more than half reporting gains.
Consumer engagement is sustained: 79% of consumers engage with the mail they receive.
Targeting remains a challenge: Marketers cite data access and targeting precision as their most persistent pain points.
Mail drives real action: About one in five consumers report making a purchase in the past year as a result of receiving relevant direct mail.
Confidence is growing: 95% of marketers plan to maintain or increase their direct mail investment over the next 12 months, an increase from last year, making it one of the few channels with clear budget momentum.
The 2026 Direct Mail Marketing Benchmark Report is available for download at
About Franklin Madison Direct
Franklin Madison Direct is a leading direct response advertising agency, providing performance-driven marketing solutions to help consumer and insurance brands reach their best audience and achieve exceptional growth. Franklin Madison Direct is ranked as a top marketing agency in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.
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