Military Expert: Jordan Targeted By Missiles And Drones Despite Not Being A Party To The Conflict

MENAFN - Amman Net) Security and military expert Dr. Omar Al-Raddad said that Jordanian territory came under missile and drone attacks in recent hours, noting that the Royal Jordanian Air Force successfully intercepted most of these threats.

He explained that the attacks come within the context of the ongoing war since February 28, describing it as a different pattern from previous conflicts, where Jordan appears to be directly targeted by Iran despite not being involved in the fighting.

Speaking to a morning program, Al-Raddad stressed that the Jordanian Armed Forces responded in a purely defensive manner, aiming to protect vital infrastructure and civilians without engaging in confrontations with any of the warring parties.

He added that Jordan's policy toward Iran remains unchanged, with no escalation measures taken, such as targeting Iranian sites or expelling diplomats.

Al-Raddad further noted that Iran is managing operations from within its territory through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, driven by a hardline ideological stance toward Arab countries and the Gulf, with Jordan falling within this broader framework. Nevertheless, he emphasized that Jordan continues to safeguard its sovereignty and maintain the freedom to build its alliances.

On air defense capabilities, he stated that Jordan is capable of intercepting missiles and drones within the limits of its airspace sovereignty and defensive capacity, highlighting that these systems have prevented strikes on critical facilities and civilian areas.

He also pointed out that some of the drones were launched by Iraqi factions aligned with Iran, stressing that the priority remains protecting Jordan and preventing it from becoming a battleground.

Al-Raddad concluded by urging citizens to act responsibly, avoid emotional rhetoric, and refrain from being drawn into polarized debates surrounding the Palestinian issue or regional political positions.