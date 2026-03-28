Consumer Protection Association Warns Against Panic Buying And Unjustified Price Hikes

MENAFN - Amman Net) The spokesperson for the Consumer Protection Association, Maher Hajjaj, warned against panic buying and unjustified price increases, stressing that the Kingdom's strategic stock of food commodities is sufficient for extended periods.

Hajjaj confirmed that supply chains remain stable, with shipments arriving regularly, ensuring no disruption in the availability of essential goods across the country.

Speaking to a morning program, he noted that some traders are taking advantage of increased demand to raise prices without justification. This has recently been observed in energy-related items such as candles and lanterns, despite no recorded shortages in basic food supplies.

He also warned of the dangers of storing fuel products such as gasoline, diesel, and kerosene, explaining that these materials are highly flammable and pose serious safety risks to households. He emphasized that there is no need for personal stockpiling, noting that the government is expected to absorb a significant portion of any gradual price increases.

Hajjaj underscored the importance of consumer awareness and responsible purchasing behavior, urging citizens to stick to normal shopping patterns and buy only what is necessary. He stressed that self-regulation by consumers is key to preventing exploitation, adding that regulatory authorities must intervene in cases of unjustified price hikes or market manipulation by enforcing price caps and strengthening market oversight.