Citizen Buys Fuel Worth 1,400 Dinars As Prices Jump From 3 To 20 Dinars

MENAFN - Amman Net) During its recent field visits, the Consumer Protection Association reported an incident in which a citizen purchased fuel worth 1,400 dinars from a local station, an act described as dangerous by the association's spokesperson, Maher Hajat, in an interview with Amman Net.

Local markets are witnessing consumer anxiety deemed unjustified by experts and officials, despite the availability of goods and stable supply chains. This concern has manifested in exaggerated purchasing behaviors that exceed actual needs, raising fears about potential impacts on market stability and public safety.

In another incident reflecting the rush to stockpile, the Consumer Protection Association again reported a citizen buying fuel worth 1,400 dinars at a station, which Hajat described as highly risky. He emphasized that storing highly flammable petroleum products in homes or farms turns them into potential time bombs threatening the safety of residents and the community, and there is no justification for such actions given the stable supply chains.

Energy expert Hashem Aql warned in an interview with Amman Net that storing gasoline in homes or farms in unapproved plastic containers is one of the most dangerous decisions a citizen can make, as it exposes lives to fire or explosion risks. He added that the rush to purchase fuel without real need puts pressure on reserves and disrupts supply, even though fuel is available at stations without quantity restrictions.

The fuel price for April is expected to rise significantly, with increases exceeding 30%, yet the government may decide to offset these increases to ease the burden on citizens, covering a substantial portion of the price hike while keeping the impact on consumers limited and manageable.

Authorities have taken a firm stance on home fuel storage. The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission banned gasoline sales in jerrycans and prohibited household storage, emphasizing that storing petroleum products poses a danger to public safety. This directive aims to maintain sustainable fuel supplies in the local market and prevent panic buying, urging citizens to adhere to the commission's guidelines and instructions.

Aql reassured Amman Net that there is a sufficient strategic fuel reserve and proactive plans to address potential shortages. Jordan has not experienced any rationing of gasoline, petroleum products, or electricity, as supplies remain stable.

The National Center for Security and Crisis Management also reassured the public that food security in the kingdom is fully stable, with adequate strategic reserves for extended periods. The center stressed that adhering to normal shopping patterns ensures fair distribution and efficient supply chains, noting that recent scenes of crowding do not reflect the real abundance of goods but may create market confusion, giving unscrupulous traders opportunities to hoard or unlawfully raise prices.

Consumer Behavior Opens Door to Exploitation

The rush to buy fuel is not isolated; it has extended to food and luxury items, allowing some traders to exploit the situation for quick profits. According to the Consumer Protection Association, prices for some lighting and alternative energy products rose from 3–5 dinars to 15–20 dinars.

Hajat stated that current consumer behavior, especially following reports of abundant food stocks, is concerning. Citizens repeatedly allow traders to exploit them and raise prices on food or energy items. Recent scenes of citizens stockpiling food, luxury goods, and energy devices are unfortunate, especially as all essential and nonessential goods are available in large quantities sufficient to meet national needs, and incoming shipments continue to supply Jordan, making the panic unjustified. Citizens are urged not to let unscrupulous traders take advantage of them.

Regarding complaints received by the association, Hajat confirmed that some energy and lighting materials have reached record price levels, rising from 3–5 dinars to 15–20 dinars.

This surge has given traders an opportunity to exploit citizens, reflecting clearly on consumer purchasing behavior. Hajat emphasized the need for ongoing awareness programs to educate citizens on how to respond during crises and even when there is no crisis.

On food items, Hajat confirmed there is no shortage except for some energy-related products like lanterns, which were seldom used but have recently seen increased demand, resulting in scarcity and higher prices. Citizens were warned against hoarding food, with assurances that existing quantities are sufficient for several months, strategic reserves are adequate, and incoming supplies will ensure availability for a comfortable period.

Hajat stressed the importance of sufficient market monitoring to prevent exploitation, noting that the situation remains under control. Citizens should remain vigilant, informed, and not allow weak-minded traders to exploit them. Any unjustified price increases or hoarding should trigger government and regulatory intervention, including setting price ceilings and monitoring markets regularly.

Industry, Trade, and Supply Minister, Eng. Yaarab Al-Qudah, confirmed the strength of field inspections, noting that ministry teams work around the clock to compare current prices with those from three weeks ago. He emphasized that Jordan has passed the most critical phase of regional military operations without noticeable price spikes and that any cases of refusal to sell are closely monitored.

Al-Qudah also explained that the return of some goods to their pre-Ramadan offer prices does not constitute a price hike but a return to normal levels, urging citizens to trust the resilience of the Jordanian market.