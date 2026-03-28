State Security Court Detains Two Members Of The Jordanian Communist Party

MENAFN - Amman Net) Ahmad Abu Zeid, Secretary of the Party Registry at the Independent Election Commission, responded to inquiries regarding the detention of several members of the Jordanian Communist Party.

Abu Zeid stated that, in light of the commission's monitoring of repeated statements by the party concerning the arrest of some of its members, the detentions were based on a decision issued by the State Security Court. The commission contacted the court to clarify the reasons for the arrests. According to the court's response, the Public Prosecutor at the State Security Court charged three individuals, confirmed to be affiliated with the party, with“endangering the safety and security of society,” in violation of Articles 2 and 7(t) of the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 55 of 2006.

The court's statement clarified that the cases against the detainees were personal in nature and not related to their political activities. One of the accused was subsequently released, while the other two members remain in custody pending the same case.

The commission confirmed that, based on its follow-up with the competent court, the detentions were carried out under the Anti-Terrorism Law and were unrelated to party membership or activities unless proven otherwise during the legal proceedings.

The Jordanian Communist Party announced the release of Political Bureau member Osama Abu Zein Al-Din without any charges. The party also noted the continued detention of Political Bureau members Dr. Omar Awad and Baha Alayan, calling for their release.