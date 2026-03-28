Swiss Tourist Hotspot Weggis Being Monitored For Landslides

Following recommendations from geologists, the municipality decided on additional measures after the meeting on Tuesday, according to the press releaseExternal link. Plans include the installation of GPS measuring points“inside and outside the landslide mass” as well as drone flights to closely monitor the landslide.

On Monday, slope movements occurred in Weggis in the Windlochboden/Roseweid area. This caused trees to topple and large rocks to come loose. A house was evacuated and the municipality also imposed road closures.

These remain in place for the time being, the municipality announced. This is particularly due to the predicted rainfall over the next few days. The situation is being constantly monitored.

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A“controlled opening” of Tannenbergstrasse and Zingelistrasse roads will only be considered once the situation has calmed down, it said. In this case, the use of a traffic light system that automatically switches to red in the event of increased activity is planned.

The municipality is still asking the public not to enter the affected area and to observe the signalled road closures.

According to Switzerland Tourism, Weggis' location at the foot of the Rigi, its wellness hotels and the many outdoor activities on offer make this village a popular destination.

Weggis is a starting point for excursions into the surrounding mountains with hikes to the Rigi and boat rides to the cable cars and mountain railways to the Pilatus, the Stanserhorn or the Titlis.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac