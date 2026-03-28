Switzerland Launches New Code Of Conduct For Signature Collections For Referendums
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Deutsch
de
Bund lanciert neuen Verhaltenskodex für Unterschriftensammlungen
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Read more: Bund lanciert neuen Verhaltenskodex für Unterschriftensamml
The Federal Chancellery announced on Thursday that the results of the measures already taken are positive for the time being. The number of suspected cases has fallen significantly in recent months. At the beginning of 2024, when the number of suspected cases increased, the government tightened checks on submitted signature lists and raised awareness among committees and authorities.+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
According to the Federal Chancellery, the new code of conduct supplements these measures. For example, traceability is to be guaranteed for commercially collected signature lists. Signing up to the code is voluntary. Whether it will be effective depends on the committees. If they implement the standards and practices, the integrity of signature collections will be increased.More More Digital Democracy Digital democracy: will Swiss signature scandal pave way for e-collecting?
This content was published on Mar 8, 2025 It remains to be seen whether the signature scam will bring about the digitalisation of direct democracy in Switzerland. An overview of the situation.Read more: Digital democracy: will Swiss signature scandal pave way for e-collec
Adapted from German by AI/ac
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