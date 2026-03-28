Twint Enjoys Best Company Reputation In Switzerland

It was closely followed by crisp manufacturer Zweifel and retailer Migros.

“Twint is regarded as a first-class company that performs better than other companies in the sector and stands out in a positive way,” says Anja Reimer from market research company NIQ, quoted in a statement on Thursday.“It is also, once again, the company with which the Swiss identify most: in particular, women and young people under 30 rate the company very positively.”

In second place is Zweifel, which is very popular especially with young people, and in third place Migros, which has edged out Ricola, which has fallen to sixth place. Swiss Federal Railways is in fourth place and retailer Coop fifth. The top ten is completed by Lindt&Sprüngli, Rivella, Geberit and La Posta.

+ Three Swiss companies among global top 100

Among non-profit organisations, Rega defended its top position for the ninth consecutive time.“It is regarded as excellent by the entire Swiss population, regardless of age,” Reimer said.“It enjoys great prestige, arouses sympathy and is closely linked to national identity.” In second place is the Swiss Paraplegic Foundation, followed by Spitex Switzerland.

The survey looked at 50 of Switzerland's leading companies and many of the best-known non-profit organisations. The results are based on 3,800 interviews conducted in German- and French-speaking Switzerland between mid-January and February.

Adapted from Italian by AI/ts