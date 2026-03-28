Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fees For Small Parcels In EU Puts Pressure On Switzerland

Fees For Small Parcels In EU Puts Pressure On Switzerland


2026-03-28 12:33:14
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) This year the European Union will introduce handling charges for small parcels imported into the EU. The Swiss Retail Federation is calling on Switzerland to follow suit. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Fees for small parcels in EU puts pressure on Switzerland This content was published on March 27, 2026 - 16:14 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Frais pour les petits colis dans l'UE: pression sur la Suisse Original Read more: Frais pour les petits colis dans l'UE: pression sur la S

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In a statement issued on Friday, the Swiss Retail Federation welcomed the EU's recent announcement of a handling fee for small parcels. This measure is due to be implemented from November 1.

The tax will apply to all products ordered online and imported into the EU. It is intended to cover the growing costs associated with the increase in the number of small consignments resulting from online commerce, in particular sorting and import control operations. The amount of the tax has yet to be set by the European Commission.

In the past, the Swiss Retail Federation has repeatedly called for the introduction of such a tax on imports of small parcels into Switzerland.

+ How a UN body runs the global postal network from Bern

Pressure on Switzerland

Brussels' decision increases the pressure on Switzerland, the federation told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS. Switzerland must now follow the EU's lead, or risk seeing“evasive manoeuvres in the logistics of online sales platforms”. Switzerland must not become a“hub for importing parcels for the whole of Europe”.

Switzerland must therefore rapidly introduce a similar tax, it said. The association is convinced that the necessary political will exists.

Several parliamentary interventions on this subject are being examined by parliament. They concern the responsibility of international online platforms in terms of product safety, and the disposal and control of parcels sent from East Asia.

Join the debate:

External Content

Adapted from French by AI/ts

MENAFN28032026000210011054ID1110911762



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search