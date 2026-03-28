Fees For Small Parcels In EU Puts Pressure On Switzerland
-
Français
fr
Frais pour les petits colis dans l'UE: pression sur la Suisse
Original
Read more: Frais pour les petits colis dans l'UE: pression sur la S
In a statement issued on Friday, the Swiss Retail Federation welcomed the EU's recent announcement of a handling fee for small parcels. This measure is due to be implemented from November 1.
The tax will apply to all products ordered online and imported into the EU. It is intended to cover the growing costs associated with the increase in the number of small consignments resulting from online commerce, in particular sorting and import control operations. The amount of the tax has yet to be set by the European Commission.
In the past, the Swiss Retail Federation has repeatedly called for the introduction of such a tax on imports of small parcels into Switzerland.
+ How a UN body runs the global postal network from BernPressure on Switzerland
Brussels' decision increases the pressure on Switzerland, the federation told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS. Switzerland must now follow the EU's lead, or risk seeing“evasive manoeuvres in the logistics of online sales platforms”. Switzerland must not become a“hub for importing parcels for the whole of Europe”.
Switzerland must therefore rapidly introduce a similar tax, it said. The association is convinced that the necessary political will exists.
Several parliamentary interventions on this subject are being examined by parliament. They concern the responsibility of international online platforms in terms of product safety, and the disposal and control of parcels sent from East Asia.
Join the debate:External Content
Adapted from French by AI/ts
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment