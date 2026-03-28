Omani Company Seeks Fruit Supplier In Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Najeem Salim Rawther, head of Falcon Trading of Oman, is in Brazil this week to explore the fruit sector and seek partners. His company supplies around 600 items from around the world to retailers in Oman. Rawther is part of a delegation of 17 companies from 16 countries organized under the Export More Brazil project by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) with partner institutions.

The delegation is made up of companies from South Africa, Antigua and Barbuda, China, Slovakia, the United States, Honduras, India, Israel, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Romania, Russia, and Singapore, and has an extensive schedule of visits throughout the week. They have already visited farms around the state of São Paulo, and starting on Tuesday (24), they are taking part in B2B meetings at the Fruit Attraction fair in São Paulo.

Najeem told ANBA on Tuesday that he has been to Brazil twice before, in 2016 and 2018. He is back in the country eight years after his last visit in search of business partners, as competition in the sector is increasing.

“We are definitely exploring more options. That's the first thing to do to keep prices under control, and as competition is increasing tremendously, we need to look for more cost-effective import routes and supply partners,” he said.

He explained that, to do business with Brazil, two requirements must be met: Oman does not purchase products in volumes as large as those of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Therefore, a container, for example, needs to be filled with a mix of products. On his previous visits, he was unable to find a supplier that could meet this demand. This may change during this visit, as he met with a company that may be able to meet this requirement. Another challenge, he added, lies in air logistics, as there are no direct cargo flights between Brazil and Oman.

Brazilian products that reach Oman are usually shipped in the kind of mixed containers he is looking for via the Netherlands or the UAE. As a result, purchases of Brazilian products end up being indirect.“What matters is having a good product within a certain price range, regardless of the country of origin. In Oman, people don't care about where a product comes from. They care more about price and good quality,” he said.

“And the environmental aspect is brilliant, truly brilliant, and I don't think I've ever seen it so deeply embedded across all companies. Everyone I meet here talks about sustainability, which is wonderful. In fact, I think it's a major positive for Brazil as a country,” he said.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Marcos Carrieri/ANBA

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