IMF Estimates Morocco To Grow 4.4% In 2026

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The International Monetary Fund (IMF ) released on Wednesday (25), in Washington, United States, the results of an assessment of Morocco's economy, as it does annually for all member countries. According to this review, concluded on the 20, Morocco's gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown 4.9% in 2025, to grow 4.4% this year, 4.5% in 2027, and 4% in the medium term.

In a statement, the Fund's Executive Board said 2025 GDP“accelerated” to 4.9% due to the recovery in agricultural production and an increase in infrastructure projects. Those same segments, however, are cited as possible drivers of a widening current account deficit, since in both cases many inputs are imported.

“Inflation is expected to rise temporarily during the year from its currently low levels, mainly reflecting higher energy prices, before settling at around 2 percent over the medium term. Given the high import content of infrastructure investment and higher cost of commodity imports, the current account deficit is expected to widen moderately,” the fund said in its statement.

The statement said average inflation stood at 0.8% last year. Contained prices allowed Bank Al-Maghrib, the African country's central bank, to maintain a“neutral” monetary policy without further interest rate cuts.

One of the main domestic challenges highlighted by the Fund is the high unemployment rate, at 13% last year. In the IMF's assessment, local authorities are implementing measures to create jobs, but the institution called for reforms to foster“a more dynamic private sector” that can create jobs. Among external challenges, the report cites the conflict in the Middle East, which affects global commodity markets and reduces global demand.

In this assessment, the Fund considered that Morocco continues to meet the qualification criteria for the Flexible Credit Line. This financing line is made available to countries with strong policy frameworks so they can prevent and mitigate crises.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP

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