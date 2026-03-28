Weiqiao Pioneering Group Adds Sixth National 'Green Factory'

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EQS Newswire / 27/03/2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST
BINZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2026 - On March 18, Hongzheng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hongzheng New Materials"), based in Zouping, Shandong Province, was designated as a national-level "Green Factory" in the 2025 Green Factory List released by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Recognized for its comprehensive green manufacturing system and remarkable achievements in low-carbon transition, Hongzheng New Materials becomes the sixth subsidiary under Weiqiao Pioneering Group to receive this prestigious accreditation.
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| Hongzheng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. was designated as a national-level "Green Factory" in the 2025 Green Factory List released by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
The national-level "Green Factory" program, led by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, is a cornerstone of China's green manufacturing system. It aims to honor enterprises that lead in efficient land use, non-toxic raw materials, clean production, waste recycling, and low-carbon energy utilization.
Hongzheng New Materials stated that it will further advance the research and application of green and low-carbon technologies to promote the upgrade of aluminum-based materials toward lightweight and high-value-added products, thereby injecting new momentum into the industry's transition toward greener and more intelligent development.
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News Source: Binzhou Information Office
27/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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