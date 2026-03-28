coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Report

coinIX remains resilient in volatile market environment with balanced annual result | CEO Moritz Schildt sees entry-level prices in the crypto market

27.03.2026 / 15:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA, an investment company specializing in digital assets and blockchain technology, looks back on a highly volatile crypto market in the 2025 fiscal year. Bitcoin's price trajectory alone resembled a rollercoaster in 2025, reaching a high of more than USD 124,000 in early October before falling back to USD 84,000 by late November. In the altcoin segment, which is of particular focus for coinIX, price swings were even more pronounced.

Based on preliminary figures, other operating income - primarily from realized gains on crypto assets - amounted to approximately EUR 1.2 million in 2025. The decline compared to the prior year (EUR 2.9 million) is attributable to a lower volume of positions being sold. At the same time, operating expenses were significantly reduced to EUR 695k (prior year: EUR 1,439k). Write-downs on financial assets also came in considerably lower at EUR 503k compared to the prior year (EUR 1,127k). Overall, a slight net loss of EUR 42k was recorded (prior year: net profit of EUR 127k). Total assets declined slightly to EUR 7 million; with equity unchanged at EUR 6.4 million, the company is on a stable footing for the years ahead.

Crypto market prices, which have continued to decline since the start of 2026, have temporarily pushed the net asset value per share *) down to as low as EUR 1.45. As of March 27, 2026, the net asset value stands at EUR 1.51; the share price of EUR 0.96 on March 27, 2026 therefore represents a discount of nearly 40% to the net asset value.

Despite the adverse market trend, management remains confident and views current price levels as an entry opportunity. "Crypto markets have always been characterized by volatility and pronounced cycles. Investors who want to reflect the potential of blockchain technology in their portfolio should use periods of weakness to enter the market or build up their exposure," says Moritz Schildt, CEO of coinIX.

Currently, approximately 80% of coinIX's capital is invested in liquid tokens. These include, alongside Bitcoin, crypto assets such as Ethereum, Peaq, and Hyperliquid. Further investments cover stakes in blockchain startups and investments in tokens not yet listed on exchanges ("SAFTs").

*) We calculate the net asset value per share at regular intervals by valuing all assets of the company listed on an exchange or trading venue at their respective market or exchange price, while all other assets are valued at cost (reduced by write-downs where applicable). Pro-rated ongoing company costs and in particular the liability and management fee payable by the company to its general partner, the amount of which is stipulated in the company's articles of association, are NOT deducted or accrued over time. The gross asset value determined in this way is divided by the total number of 3,071,346 limited partnership shares issued. The net asset value per share should therefore not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions regarding the purchase or sale of limited partnership shares in coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA. Changes in the net asset value per share are not a suitable basis for forecasting future share price performance.

27.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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