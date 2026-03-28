Trio Industrial (1710) 2025 Recorded Revenue At Approximately HK$775.3 Million Continues To Implement Dual‐Engine Strategy Of Electronic Manufacturing Services And New Energy Businesses



EQS Newswire / 27/03/2026 / 23:12 UTC+8

【For Immediate release】 Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited (Stock Code: 1710) Announces 2025 Annual Results

* * * Recorded Revenue at approximately HK$775.3 million Continues to implement Dual‐engine Strategy of Electronic Manufacturing Services and New Energy Businesses to Build a“Greater Asia New Energy Business Network” (Hong Kong – 27 March 2026) Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited (“Trio Industrial” or the“Group”; stock code: 1710), a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced industrial electronic components and products in Hong Kong, today announced the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the“Group”) for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the“Year”). During the Year, the overall operating environment remained challenging. Europe and North America continued to be the Group's major markets, where operating conditions were affected by relatively tight interest rate conditions, ongoing geopolitical tensions and the implementation of the revised tariff policy in the United States. In response, many customers adopted a more prudent procurement approach, focusing on inventory management and adjusting their purchasing strategies, which led to weaker demand during the Year. As a result, the Group's revenue for the financial year 2025 decreased by approximately 23.1% year‐on‐year to approximately HK$775.3 million. Nevertheless, the Group maintained stringent cost control and optimised its staffing and labour structure, resulting in a decrease in overall administrative expenses compared with last year. Overall, the Group recorded a gross profit of approximately HK$139.6 million for the financial year 2025, representing a decrease of approximately 25.5% compared with the previous year, while gross profit margin decreased by 0.6 percentage points from 18.6% to 18.0%. The Group recorded a loss attributable to owners of the Company of approximately HK$35.4 million for the Year. The Group maintained a healthy financial position, with cash and cash equivalents (including restricted bank deposits) of approximately HK$140.5 million and a net cash position (cash and cash equivalents less borrowings). The current ratio was approximately 2.7 times, similar to that as at 30 June 2025 and 31 December 2024. To navigate the complex and evolving global market environment, Trio Industrial is accelerating the implementation of its joint design manufacturing strategy, deepening cooperation with key customers and enhancing value‐add and profit potential from the product design stage, while strengthening long‐term customer relationships. In line with this direction, the Group is actively recruiting professionals who possess both technical expertise and market insights to enhance its global sales and engineering teams, further expand market coverage and support future business growth. In terms of global manufacturing network, the Group's Thailand production facility serves as a strategic export base for the United States of America and Southeast Asian markets, providing greater flexibility in addressing geopolitical developments and tariff barriers. The Group's manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom commenced operation in the second quarter of 2025 to serve local customers in Europe and strengthen supply chain security. The Group is also establishing a new manufacturing facility in the United States of America, which is expected to commence operation in the second half of 2026. With a manufacturing network spanning the PRC, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the upcoming facility in the United States of America, the Group is able to offer global customers diversified regional supply assurance and flexibility in response to geopolitical changes and the reshaping of trade patterns. This network not only enhances supply chain resilience, but also underscores the Group's competitive advantage of“global manufacturing, local services”. In the new energy sector, while optimising the operations of its electronic manufacturing services business, the Group has continued to expand its business from electric vehicle charging manufacturing and charging station operation to include energy storage and distributed energy applications, thereby building an integrated“charging–storage–energy services” business model and further consolidating its position along the new energy value chain. Leveraging the“Belt and Road” Initiative, the Group has established first‐mover platforms in Central Asia and Southeast Asia and is advancing distributed energy storage and e‐mobility projects with regional demonstration effects, injecting new momentum into its medium‐ to long‐term growth. In Kazakhstan, the Group has partnered with Sinooil (a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation) to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure and digital advertising facilities at approximately 140 Sinooil petrol stations across the country, creating a scalable platform for the Group's integrated energy and media business. The Group has established four EV charging stations in Kazakhstan, one of which adopts a“solar‐storage‐charging” configuration, integrating Deltrix EV charging infrastructure, energy storage systems, digital advertising kiosks and intelligent car‐wash facilities. While providing EV charging services, these sites also create a comprehensive ecosystem that combines energy services, digital advertising, automatic car‐wash facilities and convenience retail. This integrated advertising platform is also designed to support Chinese enterprises in expanding into Central Asia and to strengthen the Group's presence in the regional outdoor media market. Building on this strategic platform in Central Asia, the Group is also expanding its new energy business in Southeast Asia, with the Philippines as the first market in the region. The Group is rolling out Deltrix‐branded electric motorcycles and battery‐swapping projects, offering an integrated“vehicle–battery–cabinet” solution for e‐mobility, which is a typical distributed energy storage application. At the same time, the Group is developing other distributed energy storage solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications, further broadening its portfolio of new energy products and services in the region. Mr. Cecil Wong, the Chairman of Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited said,“Despite the continued challenges in the global economic environment, we remain confident in the long‐term trends of industrial electrification, sustainable energy and intelligent development. The Group's strength lies in combining its expertise in electronic manufacturing with new energy technologies, and in driving business development through a multi‐country manufacturing footprint and technology‐driven execution. Over the next three years, we will focus on business areas with sustainable growth potential, strong technology orientation and clear market demand to further enhance the Group's earnings quality and cash flow performance.” “At the same time, we will promote deeper integration of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to build the 'Group Intelligent Energy Brain', using data to drive operational efficiency and transparency in energy management, and ultimately achieve the transformation from a manufacturing enterprise into an intelligent energy ecosystem platform. We believe that by continuously optimising operational efficiency and advancing the integrated development of 'new energy + new media', Trio Industrial will further strengthen its competitive advantages amid a rapidly changing market environment, open up high value‐added and sustainable growth opportunities and create long‐term value for shareholders.” - End - About Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited (Stock Code: 1710) Trio Group is a leading Hong Kong-based manufacturer and supplier of advanced industrial electronic components and products, with over 40 years of industry expertise. Specialising in power supply solutions, the group serves key sectors such as energy efficiency and medical electronics. As the first Hong Kong electronics supplier to achieve Industry 4.0 maturity certificate - industry 4.0 1i level. Trio Group integrates smart manufacturing and innovative technologies to deliver high-performance solutions, earning a strong reputation as a trusted partner for numerous globally recognised brands, primarily in Europe and North America. In response to the growing emphasis on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles and the urgent demand for decarbonisation, Trio Group is strategically expanding into the renewable energy sector through its proprietary brand, Deltrix. The company is actively developing solutions in:

EV charging infrastructure

Solar energy storage systems

Smart power management Charging network deployment With a focus on Central Asia and Southeast Asia, Trio Group is committed to advancing green technology innovation, positioning itself as a key player in the global energy transition while driving sustainable business growth. By leveraging its technical expertise and forward-looking strategies, the group continues to reinforce its role in shaping a low-carbon future. This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited. For further information, please contact: DLK Advisory 金通策略 Email:... Tel: +852 2857 7101

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