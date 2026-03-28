CPI Europe Publishes Financial Results For 2025
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CPI Europe AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
CPI Europe publishes financial results for 2025
27.03.2026 / 18:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CPI Europe AG Wienerbergstrasse 9 1100 Vienna, Austria FN 114425y Commercial Court in Vienna UID: ATU 37681807 Data Processing Register No. 0607274
Press Release – Corporate News Vienna, 27 March 2026
CPI Europe publishes financial results for 2025
CPI Europe continued its operating development in 2025 and generated net profit of €513.5 million. Revaluation results totalled €211.8 million and were influenced by positive market trends in the form of yields and rents in the retail asset class.
EBIT rose to €710.3 million and EBT rose to €599.8 million. Rental income was lower year-on-year at €562.5 million due to individual property sales. After an adjustment for new acquisitions, completions and sales, like-for-like rental income rose by 1.7% in 2025. Financial results improved to minus €110.5 million.
Optimised property portfolio
CPI Europe's property portfolio included 357 properties with a combined value of €8,701.5 million and 3.8 million sqm of rentable space at the end of 2025. The occupancy rate equalled 94.0%, and the average unexpired lease term weighted by rental income (WAULT) equalled 3.9 years. The sales volume totalled €736.6 million in 2025.
Robust balance sheet
The IFRS book value per share rose to €32.31. The EPRA NTA per share increased to €35.62 at the end of 2025 and reflects the net profit recorded for the 2025 financial year.
Outlook
The annual report by CPI Europe on the 2025 financial year will be available on the company's website under cpi-europe starting on 27 March 2026.
Earnings announcement by S IMMO AG on the 2025 financial year
Like-for-like development of rental income supported robust operating results in spite of the property sales. Rental income totalled €227.3 million. EBITDA rose to €284.7 million. Consolidated net profit amounted to €229.3 million, and earnings per share equalled €3.25.
The company plans to continue on its current course in 2026 and further align the property portfolio with the long-term strategy of CPI Property Group.
Additional details are provided in the annual report as of 31 December 2025 which is available on S IMMO's website under simmoag.
For additional information contact:
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27.03.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI Europe AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 1 88090
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|AT0000A21KS2
|WKN:
|A2JN9W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2299550
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2299550 27.03.2026 CET/CEST
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