No Shortage Of Petrol, Diesel And LPG In India: Mopng

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has assured that India's petroleum and LPG supply remains stable and sufficient, amid concerns triggered by global developments.

In a release, the Ministry said that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country.“All 1 lakh-plus retail fuel outlets across the country are open and dispensing fuel without interruption. Not a single outlet has been asked to ration supply,” it added, reported PTI.

MoPNG emphasised that India's position as a net exporter of petroleum products ensures structural stability in domestic fuel availability.

The Ministry noted that oil companies have taken steps to maintain adequate supplies, including increasing credit support to fuel stations from one day to over three days to address working capital constraints.

Despite isolated instances of panic buying at some locations, fuel supply has been maintained, with oil depots operating round-the-clock to replenish stocks.

Crude Supply and Refinery Operations

The release stated that crude oil supplies remain secure, with India sourcing from over 41 countries.“Crude oil supplies for next 60 days have already been tied up by Indian oil companies. There is no supply gap,” it added, noting that Indian refineries are being operated at over 100 per cent capacity.

Higher availability of crude in international markets has offset disruptions in key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.

LPG Availability Strengthened

On LPG supply, the Ministry said, "Following the LPG Control Order issued by this Ministry, domestic refinery production has been ramped up by 40 per cent, bringing daily LPG output to 50 TMT (more than 60 per cent of our requirement) against a total daily requirement of around 80 TMT.”

Imports have been streamlined, with 800 TMT of LPG cargoes already en route from countries such as the United States, Russia, and Australia. India's LPG import infrastructure has also expanded to 22 terminals, up from 11 in 2014.

Daily LPG distribution has stabilised at around 50 lakh cylinders, after a temporary surge driven by panic ordering.

(KNN Bureau)