DGTR Launches Anti-Subsidy Probe Into Paperboard Imports From China & Indonesia

MENAFN - KNN India)India has initiated an investigation into imports of subsidised multi-layer paperboards from China and Indonesia, following concerns raised by the domestic industry over their impact on local manufacturers.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has launched the probe after a complaint by the Indian Paper Manufacturers' Association, according to a notification, PTI reported.

The association alleged that exporters from China and Indonesia are benefiting from government subsidies-such as grants, loans, tax incentives, and export credits-allowing them to supply paperboards at lower prices, thereby affecting margins of Indian producers.

Based on prima facie evidence, the DGTR has initiated a countervailing (anti-subsidy) investigation to determine the existence, extent, and impact of such subsidisation.

If the findings confirm injury to domestic industry, the authority may recommend the imposition of countervailing duties to offset the impact.

Multi-layer paperboard is widely used in packaging across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, FMCG, food and beverages, electronics, and cosmetics. It also finds applications in printing, publishing, and book covers.

Sunset Reviews in Steel and Aluminium

In separate developments, the DGTR has also initiated sunset reviews of existing anti-dumping duties on certain steel and aluminium products imported from China.

An application for review of anti-dumping duty on specific aluminium products was filed by Hindalco Industries, while companies including Jindal Saw Ltd, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, and Maharashtra Seamless Ltd sought review of duties on certain steel imports.

Industry Seeks Continued Protection

The applicants have argued that dumping of steel products from China has continued despite existing duties, causing sustained injury to domestic players. They have also requested an enhancement and modification in the duty structure.

The DGTR will assess whether the removal of current duties could lead to continued or renewed dumping and harm to domestic industry before making its recommendations.

(KNN Bureau)