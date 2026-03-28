ICEGATE Portal Now Supports UPI & Card Payments For Customs Duty: CBIC

MENAFN - KNN India)The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has enabled businesses to pay customs duty using UPI, debit cards, and credit cards on the ICEGATE portal, expanding digital payment options for importers and exporters.

In a circular, the CBIC said the ICEGATE e-payment platform now supports a 'Payment Aggregator' as an authorised mode for duty payments. This marks a shift from the earlier system, which relied largely on select authorised banks and conventional methods such as net banking and NEFT/RTGS.

ICEGATE serves as the digital interface for customs processes, enabling users to file documents, track clearances, and complete duty payments.

"With the rollout of a payment aggregator on ICEGATE, duty payments are no longer confined to specific banking channels. Businesses can now use UPI, debit or credit cards, and access a significantly wider banking network bringing a greater degree of ease and convenience in making payments and managing transactions," news agency PTI quoted Ikesh Nagpal, Lead-Indirect Tax, AKM Global as saying.

This move is expected to enhance flexibility and speed, particularly in time-sensitive clearance situations, by reducing dependence on a limited set of banks.

Nagpal highlighted that the inclusion of UPI is particularly beneficial for smaller businesses due to its accessibility and minimal transaction costs, marking a step forward in improving ease of doing business.

The PTI report quoted other experts also on the new development aimed at trade facilitation.

Vimal Pruthi, Tax Partner, EY India, noted that the reform simplifies transactions, improves cash flow management, and enhances transparency in the clearance process.

Similarly, Grant Thornton Bharat, Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader, Manoj Mishra, emphasised that multiple digital payment options, including cards, UPI and net banking, will reduce reliance on limited banking channels while enhancing flexibility, speed and convenience for importers.

"This initiative aligns with the Government's digitalisation agenda and is expected to reduce delays, streamline payment processes, and improve the overall user experience on the ICEGATE platform," Mishra said.

(KNN Bureau)

