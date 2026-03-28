Innovation, Opportunity Must Be Shared Equitably Among WTO Members: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has emphasised that WTO discussions must address the asymmetries from the Uruguay Round, underlining the importance of all members having a fair opportunity to build productive capacity, create employment, and participate meaningfully in global trade.

The minister said that the multilateral trading system must ensure that innovation, development and opportunity are shared equitably among Members. He also stated India's commitment to engage constructively so that the WTO remains central to global trade.

Goyal, who is attending the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) in Yaounde, Cameroon, also met several world leaders on the sidelines of the event, including US ‌Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

“Exchanged views on the WTOMC14 agenda, next steps in the India-US BTA negotiations and explored ways to further deepen our economic cooperation and bilateral trade ties,” Goyal said about his meeting with Greer.

He also met Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, and reviewed progress on the recently launched India-Canada CEPA negotiations, and explored ways to further strengthen our bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

During his meeting with Todd McClay, Minister for Trade and Investment of New Zealand, the leaders exchanged views on the progress of the MC14 agenda and reviewed ongoing work towards the signing of the recently concluded India-New Zealand FTA.

“Also discussed avenues to further enhance bilateral trade and investment while strengthening cooperation across key sectors of mutual interest,” said Goyal.

He also met Omar Hejira, Secretary of State to the Minister of Industry and Trade, in charge of Foreign Trade, Kingdom of Morocco, and reaffirmed“our historical partnership and explored ways to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation”.

Goyal met Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Kamina Johnson Smith, Senator and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica.

-IANS

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