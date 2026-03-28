Fms Of South Korea, Ukraine Agree To Handle Issue Of North Korean Pows In Line With Humanitarian Principles

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, March 28 (IANS) The foreign ministers of South Korea and Ukraine have agreed to make efforts to resolve the issue of two North Korean soldiers captured during the Russia-Ukraine war in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, discussed the issue of North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) and other matters during their talks in France on Friday (local time) on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers, the ministry said.

Two North Korean soldiers were captured by Ukrainian forces in January last year while fighting alongside Russia, reports Yonhap news agency.

The Korean government has voiced a willingness to receive them through consultations with Ukraine, as the POWs have reportedly expressed their wish to come to South Korea instead of returning home.

On March 6, Cho told a parliamentary session in Seoul that Ukraine has assured that the two North Korean soldiers will not be repatriated to Russia amid concerns that they could be transferred to the North against their will.

Earlier this month, Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the main opposition People Power Party said after visiting Ukraine that Russia had included the two soldiers on its list of prisoners it demanded be released in a POW exchange.

Separately, Cho attended the G7 foreign ministers' meeting held Thursday and Friday near Paris to discuss maritime security and other global issues.

He also held bilateral talks with his counterparts from eight countries, including the United States and France.

The foreign ministers of South Korea, Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine attended this year's G7 foreign ministers' meeting. The G7 member states are the US, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and Canada.