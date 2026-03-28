Sonair To Debut Ultrasonic 3D Sensor At Modex 2026, Targeting Safer Autonomous Robots

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Sonair, a pioneer in ultrasonic 3D sensing, is introducing its award-winning ADAR (Acoustic Detection and Ranging) sensor to the North American market with its official debut at Modex 2026, Booth #B15851, April 13-16.

The technology arrives in Atlanta following its first commercial deployment in serial production on Cleanfix's new autonomous cleaning robots.

A 'new sense' for autonomous machines

ADAR allows autonomous machines to perceive their surroundings using sound rather than light. While traditional robots often rely on flat, two-dimensional sensing for safety purposes, ADAR enables true three-dimensional spatial awareness.

Built on patented technology developed at the SINTEF research institute in Norway, ADAR uses MEMS-based transducer arrays to detect people and objects in real-time.

This“sound-powered” vision provides a critical new sensing layer that proves reliable, deterministic short-range distance measurements where vital safety decisions are made.

Reliable perception where optics fail

Unlike optical sensors, ADAR's ultrasonic sensing is unaffected by lighting conditions, reflective surfaces, or dust-filled environments, which frequently cause issues for camera- or laser-based technologies in busy warehouses and factories.

Key technical advantages include:

Full 180° x 180° field of view: Provides total spatial awareness to eliminate blind spots. Enhanced operational uptime: By detecting obstacles at all heights and reducing“false positives” from environmental factors, the sensor minimizes unnecessary stops. Safe human-robot interaction: Designed specifically for dynamic environments where humans and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) must share space closely and safely. Privacy-first operation in secure environments: By deliberately avoiding camera-based or optical sensor systems, ADAR enables autonomous robots to operate in areas with heightened security, such as military facilities or sensitive commercial sites, where the use of cameras is often restricted or prohibited.

Proven in serial production

The technology is no longer just a prototype; it is currently in series production. Swiss manufacturer Cleanfix recently integrated ADAR into its RA660 Navi XL autonomous floor-cleaning robot. This deployment marks a significant milestone, proving that 3D ultrasonic sensing can deliver robust perception in complex, real-world conditions like sports venues and industrial facilities.

“Robots must understand the world around them reliably if they are going to work safely alongside people,” says Knut Sandven, CEO of Sonair.“Receiving the LogiMAT Best Product Award, and now bringing ADAR to MODEX is strong recognition that the industry sees the need for this new sensing layer. But we didn't build this to win awards. We built it so people don't get hurt.”

Industry recognition and momentum

Sonair arrives at MODEX with growing momentum following several recent milestones in addition to the LogiMAT award. In February, the company's ADAR technology was named one of inVISION's Top Innovations for 2026, highlighting breakthroughs in machine vision and sensing technologies.

InVISION's recognition follows Sonair's $6 million funding round announced in Q3 2025, which is supporting the global rollout of its ultrasonic sensing platform.