Uber, Pony.Ai And Verne To Launch Europe's First Commercial Robotaxi Service In Zagreb

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Verne, Pony AI, a large-scale developer of autonomous driving technology, and Uber Technologies have announced a strategic partnership to launch what the companies say is“the first commercial robotaxi service in Europe”, beginning in Zagreb soon, with initial deployment work already under way, including public-road validation.

The three companies plan to collaborate on the deployment of a commercial robotaxi service, combining Pony's autonomous driving system, Uber's global mobility platform, and Verne's service ecosystem and operational framework.

Under this model, Pony will provide its autonomous driving solution; Verne will act as fleet owner and service operator; and Uber will integrate the service into its global ride-hailing network, complementing Verne's own customer-facing platform.

Together, the companies aim to build a scalable path toward commercial robotaxi services in Zagreb and, over time, potentially into additional European cities and other markets, with plans to scale to a fleet of thousands of robotaxis over the next few years.

As part of this collaboration, the companies have already begun on-road testing in Croatia's capital, Zagreb, using Pony's Gen-7 autonomous driving system, deployed on the Arcfox Alpha T5 Robotaxi. With preparations for fare-charging services underway, Zagreb is emerging as the first market for commercial robotaxi service in Europe.

Verne will lead the process of ensuring market readiness and obtaining European regulatory approval for these launches, while coordinating the deployment of Pony's robotaxis across both Verne and Uber's networks.

This approach ensures consistent performance, safety, and experience, and establishes a scalable framework for expansion into additional markets. As part of the partnership, Uber intends to invest in Verne and support future expansion as a strategic partner.

Dr James Peng, founder and CEO of Pony, says:“Partnering with Uber and Verne represents an important milestone as we continue to expand autonomous mobility globally.

“In China, our Gen-7 has achieved meaningful commercial scale, including unit economics breakeven in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, demonstrating the readiness of our technology and business model.

“By leveraging this experience, we are well-positioned to accelerate commercialization internationally, combining our technology with Uber's global platform and Verne's role in enabling multi-market deployment, to build a scalable and sustainable autonomous mobility ecosystem.”

Marko Pejkovic, CEO of Verne, says:“Europe needs autonomous mobility that can move from testing to a real service. At Verne, we are bringing together the technology, platform, and operational capabilities required to make this a reality, starting in Zagreb before expanding to new markets.”

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, says:“Through a strong ecosystem of partnerships, autonomous mobility can both scale globally and more effectively.

“By bringing together Pony's proven autonomous driving technology, Verne's operational and market expertise, and Uber's global platform, we're taking an important step toward making autonomous ride-hailing available to more riders in more places.”