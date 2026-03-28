Comau Partners With Reis Robotics To Scale Automation In Heavy Industry And Infrastructure

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Comau and Reis Robotics have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at jointly developing and delivering advanced automation products and solutions for multiple industrial sectors through a coordinated technical and commercial approach.

The agreement signed today by Comau and Reis Robotics, respectively Italian and German companies, testifies to the strength of the European technology framework in advanced industrial development.

The initiative brings together the complementary expertise and experience of both companies to design and deliver integrated complex systems that improve efficiency, flexibility, and scalability, with the initial focus on sectors such as shipbuilding, intralogistics, giga casting, battery production, heavy industry and critical infrastructure, among others.

The cooperation combines Reis Robotics' proprietary control technology, and multi-process automation with Comau's global industrial footprint and advanced automated solutions and robotics portfolio.

A further element of the agreement sees Comau and Reis Robotics working together to identify and develop additional market segments and technical applications where their combined expertise can generate value.

Pietro Gorlier, CEO of Comau, says:“Working together with Reis Robotics is an important element in our diversification strategy and a further demonstration of our pledge to bring advanced automation technologies to new sectors and applications.

“The synergy that comes from uniting our shared expertise, allows us to pro-actively meet the evolving needs of the market, where automation is becoming an increasingly key factor, and to strengthen our presence in Germany in particular, which represents a key market for us.”

Uwe Eich, managing director of Reis Robotics, says:“The cooperation with Comau represents a strategically important step in strengthening our international business and expanding our capabilities in key industrial sectors.

“By combining our expertise in system integration and automation with Comau's global reach, we are well positioned to deliver efficient and scalable solutions to our customers.”