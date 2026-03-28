Hidden Underground Railroad Passage Discovered At New York Museum Faces Development Threat

MENAFN - USA Art News) Merchant's House Museum's Hidden Passageway Tied to the Underground Railroad Now Faces a New Threat

A narrow hatch concealed inside a chest of drawers is reshaping how visitors understand one of New York's most intact 19th-century homes - and raising fresh stakes in a long-running preservation battle next door.

The Merchant's House Museum in NoHo, a 194-year-old residence in Manhattan, has revealed a hidden passageway believed to have been used to shelter enslaved people traveling the Underground Railroad. The opening sits near a second-floor bedroom, disguised within a set of drawers. Behind it, a two-by-two-foot hatch drops into a roughly 15-foot shaft, where a makeshift ladder descends toward the basement pantry.

The museum says the feature has been known to staff since the 1930s, when the Tredwell family - who purchased the home from its original owner - vacated the property and it transitioned into a museum. For decades, however, the passageway's function remained unresolved. Staff tested practical explanations, from a laundry chute to a dumbwaiter, without finding a convincing match.

A breakthrough came through renewed attention to the house's first owner, hatter Joseph Brewster. Two years ago, museum historian Ann Haddad uncovered evidence that Brewster was an abolitionist, including two antislavery petitions and three antislavery churches linked to him. Museum director of operations Emily Hill-Wright has said that Brewster's activism was easy to miss for a mix of reasons: archival materials have only recently become more searchable through digitization; the museum's limited research capacity historically focused on the Tredwells, who lived in the house for nine decades longer than Brewster; and, crucially, anyone assisting freedom seekers would have had strong incentives to avoid leaving a paper trail.

The news has also changed the museum's public profile. After the site's Underground Railroad connection became widely known last month, February became the museum's busiest month for visitors in more than a year, according to Hill-Wright.

But the newly interpreted passageway is not only a historical revelation. It is also physically vulnerable.

The concealed shaft sits against the museum's neighboring property, currently occupied by an 80-year-old garage and repair shop whose owner has pursued redevelopment plans. In 2023, New York's Landmark Preservation Committee (LPC) approved an office-building proposal on the condition that the developer conduct a study addressing how to protect the museum's delicate plaster details during construction. Specialists working for the developer and experts aligned with the museum have disagreed over whether vibrations from building activity could damage the historic interiors.

The museum says the required study has not been completed. In January, the developer returned to the LPC with plans for a larger building. Last week, the commission heard input from officials, engineers, museum staff, and other stakeholders regarding the updated proposal. The LPC is expected to schedule a public meeting at a later date where the developer will respond.

Local officials have also weighed in. In February, Community Board 2 recommended that the city purchase the adjacent lot for the museum - a move that would remove the immediate development pressure and potentially secure the site's long-term stability.

In the meantime, the Merchant's House Museum has escalated its advocacy. The institution has drafted a letter for supporters to send to Mayor Mamdani and established a legal fund, noting that the preservation fight has cost roughly $1 million so far.

The Merchant's House Museum is singular in New York: originally built for Brewster, it is described as the only 19th-century residence in Manhattan to retain its original Greek Revival interior alongside a Federal Style exterior. With the passageway now on public view, the museum's story has expanded beyond domestic architecture and period rooms into the fraught, often deliberately obscured histories of abolitionist networks in the city.

Whether that newly visible history can be physically protected may depend on what happens on the narrow lot next door - and on whether preservation conditions set by the city are enforced before construction begins.