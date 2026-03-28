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More Than One In 10 Drivers Admit They Are 'Scared' To Reverse Park
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) More than one in 10 drivers admit they are 'scared' to reverse park. A poll of 2,000 motorists found 13 per cent have a fear of backing into a space, with 75 per cent owning up to finding any type of parking difficult. They blame the size of the space (33 per cent) and pressure that comes from a fear of judgment from other drivers (20 per cent) for their aversion. With women (17 per cent) twice as likely as men (eight per cent) to worry about reverse parking. It also emerged 32 per cent have had times where they have given a backwards-park a go, only to fail and have to move onto another space. While 12 per cent have hit something while attempting to back into a spot, with bollards (48 per cent) and other cars (29 per cent) among the most common things collided with. Leaving those drivers forking out an average £388 to fix the damage. A spokesperson for Kia, which commissioned the research to raise awareness for its EV2 parking assistant technology, said:“Parking can be tricky and nailing it first time isn't always as simple as you think. “Finding the perfect space can be like finding a needle in a haystack, and once you have found the prime location, it can feel so rewarding. “Nailing the reverse park first time is one of the most satisfying parts of being behind the wheel.” The study also found 25 per cent feel anxious about reverse parking, with 64 per cent of the belief that spaces in the UK are simply not big enough. With 56 per cent having had occasion where they have been blocked from getting in or out of their car, forcing 52 per cent of them to climb out of the passenger or back doors. But 54 per cent of drivers think it's easy to park in their area – with those in Scotland finding it easier (64 per cent) than any other region. On the flipside, only 27 per cent of drivers in Wales said the same. The motoring brand also published a parking index, which after analysing a range of factors found Aberdeen, Worcester and Edinburgh were ranked the best places for parking. Whereas Southampton was ranked as the worst area, followed by Oxford and Liverpool. The index considered how drivers rank their own parking, how they perceive the overall standard in their local area, the availability of spaces, bay sizes, average time spent looking for a space and if they've had any parking-related incidents. The study, carried out via OnePoll, found 25 per cent of motorists have driven past a spot because they deemed it too hard to park in, with the average driver spending four minutes looking for a 'comfortable' space. As a result of not being able to find a suitable space, 14 per cent have been late to – or missed - health appointments, and 13 per cent have been tardy for a work meeting. The spokesperson for Kia added:“Parking is something all drivers have to do, yet it strikes fear into the hearts of so many of us, to the point that we're driving round in circles looking for the perfect spot. “We want to make life behind the wheel as enjoyable and stress-free as possible, which is why we're launching the EV2, our most compact electric car yet. “The technology gives drivers a live 360-degree view around their car and allowing them to park it remotely.” THE 10 BEST AREAS FOR PARKING: 1. Aberdeen 2. Worcester 3. Edinburgh 4. Glasgow 5. Swansea 6. Chelmsford 7. Plymouth 8. Leeds 9. Sheffield 10. Brighton and Hove
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