Investornewsbreaks Oragenics Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) Reports Going Concern Audit Opinion Disclosure
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About Oragenics, Inc.
Oragenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing brain-targeted therapeutics through proprietary intranasal delivery technology. The Company is working on advancing its lead candidate, ONP-002, as a potential first-in-class treatment for concussion and mild traumatic brain injury. Oragenics is working on commencing clinical trials in Australia for ONP-002, with U.S. Phase 2b trials planned to follow. The Company's intranasal delivery platform has potential applications across multiple neurological conditions, including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, PTSD, and anxiety disorders. Oragenics is committed to developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in neurological care. For more information, visit oragenics.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OGEN are available in the company's newsroom at
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