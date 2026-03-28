Investornewsbreaks Oragenics Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) Reports Going Concern Audit Opinion Disclosure

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oragenics (NYSE American: OGEN) announced that its audited financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025 included an unqualified audit opinion with an explanatory paragraph regarding the company's ability to continue as a going concern, as disclosed in its Form 10-K filed March 16, 2026. The announcement was made in accordance with NYSE American requirements and does not reflect any changes to the company's financial statements or previously filed annual report.

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About Oragenics, Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing brain-targeted therapeutics through proprietary intranasal delivery technology. The Company is working on advancing its lead candidate, ONP-002, as a potential first-in-class treatment for concussion and mild traumatic brain injury. Oragenics is working on commencing clinical trials in Australia for ONP-002, with U.S. Phase 2b trials planned to follow. The Company's intranasal delivery platform has potential applications across multiple neurological conditions, including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, PTSD, and anxiety disorders. Oragenics is committed to developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in neurological care. For more information, visit oragenics.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OGEN are available in the company's newsroom at

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