Investornewsbreaks Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) Receives FDA Clearance For STAR-001 Pediatric CNS Cancer Trial

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared its Investigational New Drug application for STAR-001, enabling a planned Phase 1 pediatric clinical trial targeting relapsed or refractory central nervous system malignancies. The study, to be conducted with the POETIC consortium across leading pediatric cancer centers, will evaluate STAR-001 alone and in combination with spironolactone, leveraging the company's RADR(R) AI platform to target DNA repair mechanisms such as ERCC3, with preclinical data showing significant survival improvements and potential to address critical unmet needs in aggressive pediatric brain cancers.

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About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is an AI-driven biotechnology company focused on accelerating and optimizing the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer therapies. Its proprietary RADR(R)platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to uncover novel therapeutic opportunities, accelerate drug development timelines, and improve patient outcomes.

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