Hackers Linked To Iran Target Another US Health Care Institution

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) On Tuesday this week, researchers revealed that a group of hackers linked to the Iranian government had targeted another United States medical institution toward the end of February prior to the onset of the current military conflict between the U.S., Israel and Iran. This is the second such attack.

As reports that peace talks between the U.S. and Iran geared at ending the conflict emerge, the threats and counterthreats between the two countries that energy infrastructure could be targeted pose a need for added cyber vigilance since hacking incidents could also escalate. Players in the U.S. health care system, such as A stiva Health, may need to...

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