GPS Jamming Is The Hidden Aspect Of War That Many People Aren't Aware Of

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) and may include paid advertising.

While it might not be getting as much attention as other aspects of the current conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, GPS jamming is playing a silent, but important role in modern warfare. GPS jamming is a warfare tactic that involves using radio frequency noise to overwhelm lower-power signals to disrupt communication, drone navigation, and guided munitions. To help combat GPS jamming, SPARC AI has developed next-gen GPS-free target acquisition system and autonomous navigation software for drones and edge devices, to let them fly without relying on GPS.

While issues like drone attacks and heavy artillery strikes steal many of the headlines about the recent conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, there's a hidden battle being fought behind the scenes. This hidden aspect plays a much bigger part of modern conflicts than you might think.

GPS jamming is a tactic where high-powered radio signals are used to block and overwhelm lower-power signals. The purpose of this is to emit enough noise on the same frequency that it disrupts legitimate signals from GPS satellites, often leading to a loss of tracking, navigation failure, and...

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