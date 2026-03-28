Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Is 'One To Watch'

Versus Systems operates a patented earned-rewards platform that integrates gamification with real-world incentives across digital and live environments. The company's Infinite platform enables scalable campaign deployment through a library of customizable games that require minimal development resources. Established relationships with professional sports teams and global brands demonstrate real-world adoption across high-visibility venues and events. The Filter Fan Cam product provides an in-venue engagement solution that creates interactive experiences and sponsorship opportunities during live events and broadcasts. Versus' ability to deploy across web, mobile, broadcast, and in-person channels positions it to participate in multiple segments of the digital engagement ecosystem.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) is a technology company focused on enhancing how audiences interact with content across digital and live environments. The company's platform enables brands, teams, and content creators to integrate interactive elements directly into their experiences, allowing users to participate in games and earn real-world rewards while engaging with media.

By combining gameplay mechanics with promotional functionality, Versus provides a framework for turning passive audiences into active participants. Its patented earned-rewards system is designed to operate across mobile, web, broadcast, and in-venue formats, supporting both audience...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VS are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.