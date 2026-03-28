BYD Sees Its EV Sales In Europe Triple As The Year Starts

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BYD's European sales figures for the opening of 2026 are unlike anything the Chinese automaker has posted before. Registrations across the bloc surged to roughly three times the volume recorded in the same period last year.

As Chinese automakers claim an ever increasing share of the European market, enterprises like Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) may have to double down on their loyal customer base to push sales of any...

Read More>>

About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks (“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.