Major Discovery Could Reshape Cancer Immunotherapy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Researchers seeking new ways of fighting cancer using immunotherapy have discovered a“hidden brake” that had previously been unknown to scientists. This brake exists on immune cells and scales back their ability to combat cancer, and it acts without any influence from tumor cells.

This shift from seeking to neutralize external brakes to the immune system to targeting an internal brake within the immune system itself offers an exciting and empowering way to approach cancer treatment. Biotech companies like Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) that are also engaged in...

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