Iran War Improves The Long-Term Prospects Of Evs

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The conflict involving Iran is shaking global energy markets in a serious way, but it may also create a turning point for the future of transport. While the short-term effects are painful, especially due to rising fuel costs, the situation could strengthen the long-term growth of electric vehicles (EVs).

Overall, the crisis is highlighting the weaknesses of relying on fossil fuels. At the same time, it is opening the door for cleaner and more stable alternatives. This is why the long-term outlook for electric vehicles is becoming stronger despite the challenges of today. The war may therefore have introduced a new push factor that could further brighten the prospects of EV makers like Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) in the...

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