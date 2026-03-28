Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) Executives Outline Positive PEA Results Plus Company's Next Steps To Production In Investor Webinar

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) and may include paid advertising.

Canadian near-term gold producer LaFleur Minerals recently released the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) outlining a capital efficient project with robust economic returns LaFleur executives Kal Malhi (Chairman) and Paul Ténière (CEO and Director) participated in a March 24 webinar where they discussed the positive PEA results with investors as well as outlining some of the company's next steps LaFleur's strategy is based on a low CapEx mine-to-mill project, which includes a wholly owned and permitted gold mill approaching restart readiness, a tailings pond and a gold deposit that has undergone advanced exploration outlining expansion and scalability The mill is expected to begin processing material in the spring, thanks partly to the success of prior capital raises, with another anticipated in April or May

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) executives promoted the company's expectations for a straightforward path to profitability, backed by the results of a recently completed Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”), during a March 24 webinar with investors.

Board of Directors Chairman Kal Malhi pointed out the advantages of LaFleur's three-tiered economic model, which includes the interconnected relationship between the company's Beacon Gold Mill, the tailings pond at the mill, and the Swanson Gold Deposit all located within close proximity to each...

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Qualified Person Statement:

All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

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