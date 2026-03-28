Indian High Court Recognizes XRP As Property

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Many governments around the world are still grappling with how to regulate cryptocurrencies, leaving them in a legal gray zone. However, a growing number of countries have begun defining digital assets as property, a move that clarifies ownership rights and integrates them into existing tax systems.

Crypto companies like Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) hope that more countries move to clarify the legal status of digital assets so that people owning cryptos can be assured of protection for their...

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