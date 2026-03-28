Cryptonewsbreaks Audius Partners With Kodak Black To Launch $YAK Artist Coin And Next-Generation Fanclub

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Audius, the world's largest decentralized music community and marketplace for artists and fans, today announced a partnership with rap superstar Kodak Black to launch his own Artist Coin, $YAK, powering a next-generation fanclub experience. $YAK holders will gain exclusive access to unreleased music, track stems, and behind-the-scenes content that Kodak Black will release regularly on Audius. The rapper will distribute $YAK coins to fans and residents during his annual Kodak Day celebration on Nov. 11 at the Golden Acres housing project in Pompano Beach, Florida, and debut an unreleased $YAK-gated track on the platform.“The future of music is ownership, and $YAK puts that power in the fans' hands,” said Kodak's manager, Killshot. Audius Co-Founder and CEO Roneil Rumburg added,“He's taking his pioneering spirit to create an entirely new way to engage and reward his most passionate fans.”

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About Audius

Audius is a community-run music platform that connects artists and fans directly. On Audius, fans and artists build communities together around music, and developers build anything they want on their terms. Audius empowers artists to retain control of how their work is distributed and creates new revenue streams for them and other rights holders around the sharing of their music.

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