Miningnewsbreaks Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) Identifies Priority REE Targets At Atikokan Property

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) reported results from integrated geochemical and geophysical analysis at its Atikokan Rare Earth Elements property in Ontario, identifying priority exploration targets within the Dashwa Gneiss Complex supported by rock, soil and sediment anomalies. Results highlight structurally controlled rare earth mineralization associated with thorium and uranium signatures, with TREO values reaching up to 615.8 ppm in soils and 503.3 ppm in rock samples, guiding follow-up exploration as the company advances a model targeting concentrated REE zones along shear corridors and lithological contacts.

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About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The Company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also optioned to acquire the Atikokan REE Property, consisting of 455 unpatented mining claims in NW Ontario. Powermax also optioned to acquire the 5178-hectare Pinard REE in Northern Ontario. Powermax also owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project, in Crook County, Wyoming.

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