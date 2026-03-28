Gold Regains Some Ground As Trump Postpones Strikes On Iran Energy Installations

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The start of this week saw the price of gold decline before rebounding sharply as renewed optimism about easing tensions in the Iran conflict supported investor sentiment. Spot gold initially dropped by over 5% to around $4,262 before recovering to trade near $4,431.

For now, gold appears to be entering a more uncertain phase, where its traditional role as a store of value is being tested by changing market dynamics and investor priorities. These changing market dynamics will be studied closely by firms like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) that feature in the...

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